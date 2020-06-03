Watch Mortal Combat Between Monitor Lizard and Sand Snake in South Africa

A visitor to a South African safari park has captured on video a deadly battle between a baby monitor lizard and a sand snake.
Kristy DeLange, 49, visited the Mala Mala reserve located within the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa with her family in March.
"I was sitting on the porch, reading a book when I heard a noise – the next thing I saw was a triangle of reptiles! A western yellow-bellied sand snake and a young monitor lizard were both biting at each other. Neither was willing to let go and it was certainly going to be a proper battle to the death for these reptiles. At first, we were confused as to who the actual hunter was, and who was being hunted. Both creatures had a good grip and the balance of power seemed to keep shifting from one to the other", Kristy DeLange told Latestsightings.com.
The battle reportedly continued for two hours, and the snake finally constricted the lizard and had its grip around the lizards’ snout, leaving it without a way out.
The video has been published on the Kruger Sightings YouTube channel.
