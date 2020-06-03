Only in Florida: Two Alligators Entertain Humans, Duelling Right at Their Front Door

A Florida couple from Fort Myers has managed to film two alligators fighting right at their doorstep. According to Winknews, Joe and Sue Geshel were at home when they saw two reptiles from the window. The couple was shocked to find the gators fighting right at their front door.
"All of a sudden there was a loud pounding and that’s when I got involved because it sounded like someone was pounding on my front door and needed some help", Sue told the portal.
According to her, the intruders spent almost 20 minutes near their house, before settling their conflict and finally leaving.
