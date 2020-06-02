Register
    Mexican Senator Goes Topless During Video Conference With Head of Central Bank

    Viral
    The first rule of the coronavirus pandemic is: wash your hands and maintain social distancing. The second rule of the pandemic is: make sure you turn off your computer’s camera while you are in a video conference with colleagues or friends, otherwise you will go viral in a matter of seconds.

    66-year-old Senator Martha Lucía Mícher has unwittingly become an Internet sensation in Mexico after she went topless during a Zoom conference with the head of the Bank of Mexico, politicians, and journalists. The incident occurred on 29 May during a conversation on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Mexican economy and how the country should adapt to it.

    In the middle of the conversation, the senator decided to change her clothes, having completely forgotten that she is on camera. A screenshot then appeared online and sparked a barrage of sarcastic and angry comments, including from colleagues on the other side of the political spectrum.

    Mícher apologised to all the participants of the video conference for the incident, but noted that as a feminist, she is not ashamed of her body.

    "It is exactly the notion that a woman is ‘just her body’ that has allowed and fomented the objectification of women against which I have always fought. I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them. I am a woman who has fought for the left for almost 40 years and who has occupied various public roles in my fervent commitment for the defence of human rights, I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, I love it and I take care of it”, Mícher wrote in a letter that she posted on Twitter.

    Her statement prompted support from members of the public and politicians. Fellow Senator Ricardo Monreal Avila wrote: "In view of the attacks against her, a product of a mishap during a virtual meeting, we endorse our fellowship. Morals and integrity will always be stronger than infamy and assaults".

    A student takes online classes at home using the Zoom APP
    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    A Terrorist, a Porn Star, and Batman Walk Into a School: How Students Taunt Teachers During Pandemic

    According to local media, it is not clear who posted the screenshot showing the topless senator, but the parliament has reportedly stated that it would take legal action against people publishing the image on social media.

