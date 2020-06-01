Trump’s ‘Biden People Working to Get Anarchists Out of Jail’ Remarks Split Netizens Amid Riots

Late last week, Reuters reported that campaign staffers for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which is paying the bail for people arrested during the protests over the death of black American man George Floyd at the hands of police on 25 May.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden following a report that the former vice president’s campaign staffers had made donations to a Minnesota organisation that is paying the bail for those who have been detained during the ongoing George Floyd protests across the US.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more”, Trump tweeted on Monday, slamming Biden as a “clueless” person who “doesn’t know anything about it”.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The remarks immediately provoked an online uproar, with many netizens praising Biden and slamming POTUS for being afraid of “showing up” and allegedly preferring to hide in a bunker amid the riots.

“Joe [Biden] is actually out on the streets, he knows more about what is going on than you do, Bunker Boy”, one user tweeted, in an apparent reference to Trump.

America is crumbling. Trump has no plan and doesn't want one. His purpose is to tear our country apart with hate.



It is time for him to go.



Now!#25thAmendment — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) June 1, 2020

Now where are you, Hiding inside Bunker. Crying like a 🐊, wiping your tears with your small hand! — Pantomath (@pantomath__) June 1, 2020

Did you see @JoeBiden actually out talking to people while you hid in a bunker? Haha just like Vietnam, you didn’t show up. — Helen (@luvtheusa76) June 1, 2020

You know what Joe Biden, the next POTUS, has never done? He has never hid in a bunker and dodged the draft. — The POTUS is a Twatwaffle (@putmygamefaceon) June 1, 2020

Joe is actually out on the streets, he knows more about what is going on than you do, Bunker Boy. https://t.co/cW6fxR8wDm — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) June 1, 2020

Some, however, signaled their support for the US president, asserting that “Joe Biden’s campaign is funding a terrorist organization” and that they “support President Trump more than ever”.

I support President Trump more than ever! https://t.co/PnSf4Mx2E3 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 1, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign staff is donating $ to bail out the rioters.



Many rioters are Antifa.



Antifa is now officially a terrorist organization.



Joe Biden’s campaign is funding a terrorist organization. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 31, 2020

He is so disgusting! what do you expect from a person who pays for people to destroy the country? Do you think he will be able to build the country once he be the president of the US? NO!! President Trump is needed to win this election now than ever before! #trump2020 🇺🇸 — Abdullah Koder🇮🇶عبد الله خضير (@AbdullahKoder) June 1, 2020

This comes a day after POTUS announced that the US government would designate the left-wing Antifa movement as a terrorist organisation, thereby effectively making it illegal on American soil.

Trump labelled the group's members "anarchists" and praised the National Guard for stopping them in Minneapolis, Minnesota amid the current riots over the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police last week.