Don't Mess With K-Pop: Fans Said to Have Disabled Dallas Police App as George Floyd Protests Rage On

Dallas PD previously launched iWatch Dallas - a special app meant to facilitate the tracking of protesters as the US has been seeing sweeping street demonstrations over the death of African-American man George Floyd while in police custody. However, some netizens’ efforts quickly knocked the app out of service.

The K-pop community appears to have full-on thrown its weight behind the US protesters, as a local police department in Dallas, Texas attempted to invite netizens to post anonymous complaints about the protestors’ possibly “illegal” actions.

"If you have a video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app", they wrote, asking for information while reserving the netizens’ right not to disclose their identities.

However, in an immediate response, Twitterians flooded the official snitching app with unrelated videos, memes, K-pop fancams, encouraging all the rest to do the same.

Many of the reposted viral videos featured police storming out into crowds and resorting to batons, and tear gas, etc., as protesters moved on with their rallies.

Some people even submitted media products like SpongeBob SquarePants memes and the Bee Movie script to the Dallas police's app, apart from a series of fancams, Mashable noted.

K-pop fans’ efforts apparently bore fruit, as just a day later, Dallas PD announced that iWatch Dallas was temporarily down, citing “technical difficulties”.

Although the force didn’t specify exactly which difficulties they meant, many Twitter users attributed the block to K-pop fans' well-coordinated spamming, aimed to prevent the police from keeping tabs on protesters.

K-pop fans are typically avid Twitterians, eagerly posting clips of their favourite artists on social media.

However, many fans recently stopped tweeting so zealously about their beloved groups in a bid to keep #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd in the top trending spots, according to Mashable.

The US has been engulfed over the past few days by massive thousands-strong protests against the death of black American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement, and police brutality at large, with demonstrations increasingly turning into violent riots involving clashes with police, looting, and arsons across as many as 75 US cities.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been called in to patrol major US cities in 15 states, with at least 40 cities introducing curfews to disperse the enraged crowds.

Amid the civil unrest, Derek Chauvin, who suffocated Floyd to death while arresting him, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and he, together with the three other officers who were present at the scene, has been sacked from service.