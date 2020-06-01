Bollywood Bombshell Hooked to Hit Single 'Savage' Gets Into Groove in 'Beyoncé Mode'

Ex-pageant-crowned actress Urvashi Rautela is making waves on social media by sharing her video grooving to Savage (Remix), a hit single by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé which secured the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart recently.
Urvashi, who is gearing up for the release of her film "Virgin Bhanupriya" on an OTT platform, said she is has been obsessed with Savage (Remix) for the past two months.
BEYONCE MODE ON 👑🪐shot 🎥 this a month back 🌼 been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha 🔥🔥🔥
