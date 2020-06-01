Bearyoncé? Bear 'Shows Off Sultry Pole Dancing Moves' When Scratching Back - Video

A hilarious 13-second clip has been shared on Twitter showing a bear who decided to relieve its itch by scratching its back on a pole which almost looked like it was pole dancing to an invisible crowd. With perfect scenery in the backdrop, the bear swayed up and down on the pole looking up in the sky.
Ever imagined how would a bear dance?? 😀— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 31, 2020
This video is not about their dance. Usually the male bears rub their backs over the trees and poles to leave their scent. It's a behaviour to mark their territory. More often during breeding season. Mothers train cubs to do that. Via SM. pic.twitter.com/mtNO38HJi1
