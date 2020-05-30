Hitting the Jackpot: UK Player Wins Whopping £15.2 Million in EuroMillions Lottery

A lottery player from Britain scooped the £15.2 million Euromillions jackpot on Friday. The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 08, 11, 19 and 46 and players in the UK rushed to check results online to see if they had won the enormous amount of money.
“It's great news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's £15.2 million EuroMillions jackpot,” Andy Carter, the National Lottery senior winners adviser said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
The big win comes just a few days after another UK EuroMillions player bagged a total of £16.5 million.
“This winner follows hot on the heels of Tuesday's UK jackpot winner who won a massive £16.5 million - which is still waiting to be claimed,” Andy Carter added.
According to the rules, winners have only 180 days from the day of the draw to claim the prize.
