Possible Meteor Impact Caught on Camera in Armenia

Residents of Armenia's Kotyak province were likely in for quite a surprise on the evening of 27 May as a flying object, which Public Radio of Armenia suggests might've been a meteor, flashed across the sky.
According to the media outlet, videos of this event that started emerging online show the object falling in the vicinity of the town of Hrazdan which is located about 45 kilometers northeast of the capital Yerevan.
One of these videos, recorded by Arman Abrahamyan, was shared on Facebook by the head of Armenia’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service Gagik Surenyan who described the object as a “big meteorite” in the caption.
