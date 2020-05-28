Register
19:16 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the Three Percent Militia hangs an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during a Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally in support of gun rights at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

    Video: US Protester Who Hanged Effigy of Kentucky Governor Fired From Job

    © REUTERS / Bryan Woolston
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/64/1079446493_0:264:3072:1992_1200x675_80_0_0_3ca8eab88d1ac96a505c56a0e0994794.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005281079446538-video-us-protester-who-hung-effigy-of-kentucky-governor-fired-from-job/

    Terry Bush, a man who hanged an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on a tree outside the Kentucky State Capitol, has been fired from his job at an auto dealer.

    In a statement Tuesday evening, the Neil Huffman Auto Group confirmed that it had terminated Bush following an internal review, stating that the organization “does not condone threats of violence in any form."

    ​The effigy was hanged from a tree during a Sunday protest rally in defense of constitutional rights such as the right to bear arms. The rally was also in protest of lockdown measures implemented by Beshear during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of the protesters stood around Beshear’s mansion and chanted “Come out Andy” and “Resign Andy.”

    The effigy also had a note around its neck with the Latin phrase “sic semper tyrannis” which translates to “thus always to tyrants” and was famously shouted by John Wilkes Booth after he shot US President Abraham Lincoln.

    On Wednesday, Bush’s wife, Patsy, confirmed to the Courier-Journal that her husband had been fired from his job at the Neil Huffman Auto Group.

    “He was fired because this governor is more important than the regular Joe out in this state trying to put food on their tables,” she told the outlet.

    "When is his iron grip on this state going to end? How many more families is he going to devastate before the people realize how poisonous he really is?" Patsy asked, speaking of Beshear. "I heard him yesterday. He has no intention of lifting his grip on this state; he absolutely loves the fact that he believes he is so big. Listen to the way he states things and tell me he isn’t on some warped trip of power." 

    In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, Bush also confirmed that he had been fired. “My First Amendment [right] was violated while I was doing a First Amendment act,” Bush said, before noting that he wouldn’t be able to provide any additional comments.

    On Wednesday, Beshear implied that Bush’s act was premeditated.

    “You don’t simply, in the moment, make a dummy with somebody’s face on it, and hang it up. And you don’t just, in the moment, march a group over to stand on somebody’s porch, on the other side of the windowpane from where their kids play, and shout for them to come out,” Beshear is quoted as saying by Mercury News.

    “Now I know both of those things that have happened, have been ways to create fear and show hate to numerous other people in America. And I don’t want to claim that I know how that history feels, but I think all of us would say that different decisions have consequences. And I would hope that we would all make better decisions like that, as we move forward,” Beshear added.

    Beshear has promised to maintain Kentucky’s lockdown restrictions until there is a downward trend of reported COVID-19 cases in the state for at least two weeks. The latest data by Worldometer reveals that more than 9,000 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, and at least 400 people have died as a result.

    Related:

    George Floyd's Death: Shooting and Looting on the Second Day of Protests in Minneapolis
    Protest Outside Nissan Plant in Barcelona as Company Announces Closure Plans - Video
    Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Minnesota After Arrest Leaves Local Man Dead - Videos
    As Racial Conflicts Rise, US States Have Passed Laws Banning Protests: Is That American?
    Mass Protests in Minneapolis Condemn Murder of George Floyd
    Tags:
    protests, US, effigy, governor, Kentucky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse