There’s Gonna Be 'An Actual Orgy' Bella Thorne Says as She Teases Fans With Upcoming Show

Former Disney star and recently-acclaimed porn movie director Bella Thorne will soon hit the screens with her role in the television series Paradise City, which the actress says is going to be even more intimate than initially thought.

Bella Thorne revealed that her soon-to-be-aired TV show is not only going to feature some erotic scenes but also a full-fledged orgy, according to the actress’s interview to V Magazine.

The upcoming series Paradise City, a spinoff of the 2017 movie American Satan, is expected to pay tribute to the spirit of LA, full of ups and downs among those striving to rise to fame in the music industry.

“It really gives you an inside scoop as to what this world of Hollywood looks like that’s so fun to imagine,” said Thorne who plays a member of the music band Lily Mayflower.

“I have a really weird love triangle-meets-a-square with Andy Biersack, the lead, his fiancé in the show, Olivia Culpo, and my girlfriend in the show as well. There’s one scene towards the end—I’m just going to say there’s an orgy, that’s all I’m going to say. There is an actual orgy on the damn show.”

Earlier the 22-year old actress teased her fans by posting screenshots from the show featuring her during a lesbian make-out session, while surrounded by several barely naked gals. However, it’s unclear whether the photo relates to the scene Thorne talked about during her interview.

Talking to the outlet, the former childhood celebrity also extensively touched upon her controversial image as an actress which resulted from her growing up in the public eye, starring in Disney’s Shake It Up.

“People always hate on the Disney stars because they’re like, ‘Oh, you have this clean image and you’re so young and now you want to be sexy’,” Thorne shared.

“I am the definition of a misunderstood b***h in this industry,” the Florida-born diva added. “People think of me as this young party girl who’s like, 'I’m just going to do this and do that because I want to and I don’t give a f**k.' And I’m always like, 'I’m sorry guys. When did I say I don’t give a f**k? I literally do give a f**k'.”

And it seems like the actress tried her best to embrace her new “grown-up” image, as she has recently directed her first porn movie Her & Him, which was not only highly praised by critics but also won her an award from PornHub.