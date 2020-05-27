That's One Tight Slap! Feisty Lioness Strikes Lion in Front of Onlookers on Safari

A lioness was spotted brutally slapping a male lion on the face and forcing him to back off after he initially tried - and failed - to overpower her. But tourists on safari had a great show and the fighting couple got well and truly papped despite the ugly fight.
Look at that powerful female, but that tight slaps on the face is 🙄. Asiatic lions at Gir. Credits n the video. pic.twitter.com/GvjNK8x2NF— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 27, 2020
It remains unclear whether the fight was a lover’s tiff, a fight for territory or the lioness simply rejecting the lion's desire for sex.
