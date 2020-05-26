'Jordan Who?': Cristiano Ronaldo’s Basketball Shot Drives Netizens Crazy

Scoring from the middle of the pitch? Check. Scoring while standing with your back to the goal? Easy as pie. Scoring a bicycle kick so beautiful that fans of the rival team give you a standing ovation? No problem. It seems nothing is impossible for the Portuguese football superstar. And now he is scaling new heights.

Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently decided to show that he is man of many talents and would perform just as well on a basketball court as he does on the football pitch. The 35-year-old, who now plays for Italian club Juventus, was filmed kicking a ball into a basketball hoop during a training session. The video was posted on the club's account on Twitter.

​Ronaldo's basketball talent drove netizens crazy with the post receiving almost 20,000 likes.

Christian Ronaldo the goat 🐐 for a reason. Miss you in Madrid dude. — BØŔŃ ŤÕ ŘÙĽÉ (@Fatuwa1) May 25, 2020

Basketball, Netball...with a football. Who does this as casual as he? 🤣

Maestro — Ju (@VanJunaid) May 25, 2020

​Some social media users said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner outclassed one of the best players in basketball history.

Jordan who? — Fotis Kokalas (@FKokalas) May 25, 2020

Don't let MJ see this ,we all know what happens next . . . — Jim P (@bluejim77) May 25, 2020

​Others joked that with his superb ball control Ronaldo could be successful outside of sports, even in cooking.

Damn man!

I think he can make pizza with the ball also. — The Notorious Demon King (@NotoriousDemonA) May 25, 2020

​Some netizens, however, doubted the veracity of the video.

This is not true — Kelvin Peters (@chyna_peters) May 26, 2020

Is this a magic or what?😧 — kiss (@YoungkissTurner) May 25, 2020

​Still others imagined how fans of other football superstar Lionel Messi would react to this video.

Messi funs right now pic.twitter.com/wCCxeaK3r9 — george (@Georgekiprop96) May 25, 2020

​Life in Italy, which once was the worst hit country by the coronavirus outbreak in terms of numbers of cases and death toll, is gradually returning to normal with pools and gyms being reopened. Football clubs have been allowed to conduct team trainings and according to media reports Serie A may resume as early as 13 June.