Breathtaking View and Life-Risking Ride on Narrow Himalayan Road – Video

Travel junkies from across the world go for rides on the treacherous Himalayan roads while straddling a fine line between adventure and total disregard for safety. However, for some it’s just a way to their homes in remote villages.
In a video going viral on Twitter, a lorry full of people can be seen passing by on an unmetalled road somewhere in the Himalayas with breathtaking scenery in the backdrop.
And we complain of bad roads.. While most roads in the Himalayan states are no less scary. pic.twitter.com/hnSlaMBN6f— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 26, 2020
It is not clear from the video whether the road is in India or Nepal, but Indian Forest Service Officer Sudha Raman said “some say it’s the Nepal side of Himalayas... But we got many such roads on the Indian side too”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)