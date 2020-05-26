'Angry' Indian Grandma Drags Cobra by Tail

While most would usually freak out at the sight of a cobra, an Indian woman didn't, grabbing the snake by the tail and dragging it through her village to haul it out, as seen in a video. The woman then throws the snake into an open area and returns home.
The viral video has left social media users aghast at the woman's sheer audacity, at the same time criticising the treatment of the reptile.
Do not try this at home.
Grandma that’s not the way to treat a COBRA😳 pic.twitter.com/RkQg8gdBQk— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)