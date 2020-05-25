Madonna Polarises Celebrities, Fans as She Strips Down to Underwear in Bizarre Post About Propriety

In the caption to her new Instagram update, the 61-year-old pop diva affirmed that she couldn’t care less about what people thought of her saucy photo.

Madonna, who is hardly new to provocative off- and online shows, has this time gone for a pretty raunchy display, going almost naked in front of her 15-million-strong army of subscribers - with merely a see-through bra and thong on.

Clinging back on an armchair, the 61-year-old Like a Prayer singer showed off her extremely sporty and youthful physique, narrowly avoiding flashing her private parts, with her eyes turned away from the camera.

She captioned the snapshot accordingly, in her signature joking manner addressing “those of you who are offended in any way by this photo”: “I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F**s Given. Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! Class of 2020!” she wrote.

Many, including top celebs like Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love, rushed to the comment section: “Girl, I told them to send you that diploma years ago”, Love wrote, posting in brackets “HOT AF” with a number of emojis.

"Omg I just enrolled in that college!” singer Katy Perry replied.

"Ti amo!!" Asia Argento posted laconically.

However, some deemed the display as dubious:

“Ugh. Give it a rest, grandma”, one Twitterian wrote, with a second indicating that a lot has changed since the height of the veteran pop star’s career.

“Clearly no one cares Madonna. As with the sales of your last 4 albums show, everyone is losing interest. Your stunts are not helpful in your career anymore”, one user wrote.

Madonna recently turned heads by announcing in a controversial Instagram video that she had coronavirus antibodies and was going to "breathe in the COVID-19 air”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram #staysafe #staysane Публикация от Madonna (@madonna) 30 Апр 2020 в 1:46 PDT

The singer, depicted by Forbes as the wealthiest woman in the music business in 2018, revealed that she and other musicians from her show had already had the infection after contracting the virus in France about two months ago during the final leg of her Madame X Tour in Paris. The scheduled concerts were cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and across-the-board ban on public gatherings.