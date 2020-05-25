Elon Musk and Grimes Puzzle Online Audience as They Alter Baby's Name Amid Legal Row in California

Many netizens didn’t appreciate it. Some users said that the boy would be bullied at school for his parents’ eccentric decisions.
Are they truly hoping the poor child will get bullied every day? Nutjobs!— Maureen R (@MaureenRedman4) May 25, 2020
Poor kid.— Chris Mullett (@Cmullett69) May 25, 2020
While others lauded the couple and said that they can put up with the weird name because Musk, in their opinion, is the smartest man on Earth.
hero— jannie (@janniedlotter) May 25, 2020
Errr idk. He’s a nut but Elon’s one of the smartest minds we have. I’ll take a weirdly named offspring of his— Michael Marcucci (@michaelmarcc) May 25, 2020
Some netizens suggested their own variants.
X Æ A-13— pastor dax (@DaX_Utd) May 25, 2020
The Infant Formerly Known As X Æ A-12— Rubot (@rudestbot) May 25, 2020
Others joked about how Grimes and Musk would explain to their firstborn how they came up with the unusual name and said that the couple’s naming update is better suited for software.
Elon and Grimes explaining to X Æ A-Xii how they updated his name pic.twitter.com/S5zbGJsMFU— Lyon (@mytweetsbad) May 25, 2020
They’re treating him like an OS lmaooo— LOUIS' NEW ACCOUNT🙄🌎☄️💕 (@louis__kay) May 25, 2020
