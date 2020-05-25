Is this a Scandal or…? British Political Row Gets the Most Saucy of Names

This may not be the biggest political scandal in the history of politics, but it’s definitely one that has the most cheeky name and one that is helping people to stay positive amid the chaos wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

You’re maybe wondering why the hashtag #CumGate is trending on Twitter. No, hold your naughty thoughts. It’s quite serious. British media reported that Dominic Cummings, key adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson violated the government lockdown rules in March and drove 260 miles from London to Durham with his wife who had coronavirus symptoms. The news caused ire among the public with ordinary citizens and opposition politicians demanding Cummings step down.

The row got worse after Prime Minister Johnson backed Cummings, saying that his aide acted "responsibly, legally, and with integrity".

Now the hashtag #CumGate is trending on Twitter and it apppears that not everyone is in the loop as to what it's about.

WHAT IS CUMGATE AND WHY IS IT LABELED AS POLITICS — lele 🐬🍥 (@ncity_Lele) May 25, 2020

​British netizens thought the PM’s aide did something bad again…

​Some netizens noted that the prime minister's first and last name fits perfectly with the scandal…

Having a scandal called #CumGate and a PM called BJ is really the icing on the cake for peak Britishness to be honest...or is it really even icing? — Kels. (@KelseyMarshalll) May 25, 2020

​Other users claimed they have discovered why PM Johnson can’t fire his aide.

​Empathic netizens thought about how lovers of salacious topics would react to the CumGate hashtag.

All those pervs* excitedly clicking on the hashtag #CumGate and being majorly dissapointed...



*me. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) May 25, 2020

​Still others thought that the British public should focus on something else.

Oh how I long for the days when the country went crazy over how our politicians ate a bacon sandwich....#CumGate pic.twitter.com/98eGN3YFKQ — Angela🛡 If it's not fair, I'm on it! #GTTO #ProEU (@spaceangel1964) May 25, 2020