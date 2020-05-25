Sweeten Your Life a Bit: EXO’s Baekhyun Finally Returns With 'Candy'

Member of boy band EXO Baekhyun debuted his second solo album "Delight" alongside a colourful MV for the title song "Candy". The track gives listeners strong summer vibes with a 90s stylised sound, the bright dance staged by SM Entertainment's famous choreographer Kasper, is also featured in the video clip.
"Delight", the singer’s second extended play came out less than a year after the first one - "City Lights", features seven new songs mostly RnB, presenting different sides of the multi-talented singer. The album broke sales records shortly after beng released: Baekhyun surpassed Kang Daniel's previous milestone of 200,000 copies ordered on the first day as almost 800,000 copies of "Delight". Baekhyun even broke his own record - his first album "City Lights" sold more than 380,000 copies within the first week.
Two hours before the release Baekhyun held an online fan event with his supporters on the V-Live app, reading comments and talking about his new album and fans were pleased to see their favourite idol interacting with them.
Exo-Ls (the official name for EXO's fans) congratulated Baekhyun's long-awaited album and new achievements by trending #BAEKHYUN_Candy and #Delight with a special emoji:
All comments
Show new comments (0)