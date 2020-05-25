Rumour That Meghan Markle 'Believed in Royal Conspiracy' Against Her Fuels Megxit Debate Online

According to media reports, the Duchess of Sussex has become friends with singer Adele, who is coaching Meghan and Prince Harry on leading a discreet life in Los Angeles, where the couple is staying in an $18 million mansion owned by Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry.

Meghan Markle believed royal courtiers were engaged in a conspiracy during her courtship with Prince Harry, The Sunday Times reported citing an anonymous friend of the Duchess. According to the outlet, the 38-year-old feared royal courtiers wanted to harm her reputation and after the couple married and moved to Frogmore Cottage Meghan put herself in self-isolation.

"She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her. I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out", the Duchess’s friend told The Sunday Times.

Another friend told the newspaper that Meghan Markle’s financial independence was the driving force behind the couple’s decision to quit royal life and move to North America. "One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income”, said a friend. "She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave", the Duchess’s friend told the paper.

The newspaper report sparked angry comments online with social media users saying Meghan Markle ruined her reputation herself.

Oh please. She is a massive embarrassment all on her own and needs no help in that — kbloz (@kbloz) May 25, 2020

She did that all on her own ... — 💫StellaLuna🌙💋💎 (@StellaLuna1313) May 25, 2020

​Others joked that royal courtiers have more important things to do than being involved in conspiracy theories.

The royal courtiers honestly have more important things to do! — judypenner (@JudyAPenner) May 25, 2020

​Some netizens noted that Meghan never wanted to be part of the Royal Family and had only one motive when she married Prince Harry.

She never wanted to fit in, she never wanted family life, she was just looking for an easy target with money and status so she can act as mother humanitarian — Peony (@blub99999) May 24, 2020

She had this planned all along, and pulled it off at Harry's expense. pic.twitter.com/FqpRJYzDcf — 518Bryce (@518Bryce) May 25, 2020

​Other social media users thought that Markle’s remark about conspiracy theories against her was a sign of mental problems…

When someone is guilty of many things they often have paranoia. Another, mental health issue. — Nancy (@Nancy_LBE) May 24, 2020

Definitely she is nuts — Patricia K (@pastisk) May 24, 2020

​At the beginning of January, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex shocked Britain by announcing their desire to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. The move, dubbed "Megxit" polarised the entire nation and the couple was heavily criticised for this decision. Particular focus was on the couple's desire to become financially independent and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which would significantly increase the transportation and security bills, paid by taxpayers.