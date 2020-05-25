Twitter Aboil as Donald Trump Retweets Post Dubbing Hillary Clinton 'Skank'

A flurry of explosive tweets copied by POTUS dwelled on a number of prominent Democrats, including Stacy Abrams, who once ran for Georgia governor, and Trump’s main challenger from 2016, Hillary Clinton.

Apparently spending quite a deal of his time scrolling through his Twitter feed over the weekend, Donald Trump reposted a lot, with the most coming from John Stahl, who had a failed run at representing California's 52nd District in 2012.

One of his retweets made fun of Democrat and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams' weight, another mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggesting she should have her mouth taped shut, and a third trashed Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 challenger, as a "skank".

A great many netizens deemed this as being well over the top:

"The GOP told Senators not to defend him. They're going to lose the sSenate", one commented, with another lashing out at POTUS, calling him a "misogynist".

Today Donald Trump retweeted people who visciously spread misinformation about other politicians, including calling Nancy Pelosi an alcoholic, mocking Stacey Abrams‘ weight, and referring to Hillary Clinton a "skank.”



The President is a misogynist and an abuser who hates women. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 24, 2020

Democratic supporters instantly took aim at Republicans over their "zero reaction" to what they considered to be hugely hateful posts.

"My question is WTF? So JrH these days. World leader my a**", another wedged in seething.

"Can anyone say God help us!”, someone else sighed, with others expressing similar outrage over POTUS’ flurry of derisive retweets:

The president of the United States retweeted this post calling Hillary Clinton a skank. The president. Of this country. trump has no shame. #Biden2020 https://t.co/nJ5NxuyJYB — Kevin (@KevinjBruns) May 24, 2020

Donald Trump just retweeted someone calling Hillary Rodham Clinton a skank. The sexism is at an all time high. There is no bottom with these guys. An absolute disgrace. — Kim Mangone for Congress 2020 (@KimMangone) May 24, 2020

Why hasn't Twitter suspended this man's account?



Trump Shares Posts Mocking Stacey Abrams' Weight, Pelosi's Looks, and Calling Hillary Clinton a 'Skank' ... #Topbuzz https://t.co/7wdXlbcBzH — Rosa Lei Steinard. (@Lensman23) May 24, 2020

Some picked up on the timing of the retweets - Memorial Day weekend dedicated to fallen military personnel and now those who've perished during the pandemic - and reports that President Donald Trump played his first round of golf in months this past Saturday.

While the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approaches 100,000 and a nation remembers its heroes and those taken from us. Trump tries to distract from his failures with sexist, immature retweets. #Trump should resign, he's not fit for high office https://t.co/DoAA4327wJ — Markus Winston (@MarkusWinston) May 24, 2020

As America approaches 100,000 dead from coronavirus pandemic, Trump — a fat person — retweeted a tweet calling a VP hopeful fat, and another calling Hillary Clinton a "skank," golfed twice https://t.co/BgAHyP2Dsp — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) May 25, 2020