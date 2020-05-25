Tom Brady Golf Game Ignites Twitter as Jimmy Fallon Suggests The Two Were 'Separated at Birth'

Twitter users, some celebrities among them, are tickled by a video of famous quarterback Tom Brady "nailing it" on the golf course. In a video from Capital One's The Match that immediately went viral Brady managed to get a birdie, but destroyed the course by ripping off the grass coating with his golf club.
The performance ignited Twitter, making almost every netizen appreciating the "sport moment of the year".
.@TomBrady got tired of Chuck's trash talking ⛳️🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/h6fiVKC7EU— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2020
Even Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, pitched in, tweeting about Brady's golfing prowess.
I’ve always felt like Tom Brady and I had a lot in common, but after watching his golf game, I actually think we might have been separated at birth. #TheMatch— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2020
His response caused another wave of laughter among the netizens.
😂😂😂😂 TWINS SEPERATED— Jade_xox2 (@Xox2Jade) May 24, 2020
Wow 😳🏌️😂 pic.twitter.com/HVysuS6nBy— Susan W (@richsjb) May 24, 2020
That bad, huh?— Cryptan (@cryptan) May 24, 2020
Some users tried to appreciate at least some kind of "sport moments" that they receive during the coronavirus pandemic.
*only sports moment of the year..........— Thisguy (@cheehooMF) May 24, 2020
Like someone said, you can't be a champion at everything.
