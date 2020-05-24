'Eerie' Ghost Platforms Unearthed During Construction of New Metro Line in Sydney

Railway historian John Oakes revealed to the Daily Mail Australia that people who visited the stations claimed to have felt or heard ghosts. "Sometimes they might feel a hand on their shoulder and look around and there is nobody there. They are very eerie places", Oakes said. According to the outlet, those who worked on the construction of these platforms heard voices echoing against the walls and even children playing games.
Sydney Central Station 'ghost platforms' uncovered by rail project https://t.co/JuTuu1DWWK pic.twitter.com/HVJaYO4FoA— Susie (@susxe) May 24, 2020
The platforms are also connected to a labyrinth of tunnels underneath the Central Station. The Daily Mail Australia cited a former railway worker, who said that one such tunnel leads to a locked vault. "No one is allowed through the [vault’s] door and no one knows what's in there. It's a bit unnerving if you're in there for long periods of time", the worker said.
According to the Daily Mail Australia, the ghost platforms will be linked with the new tunnels and will house 17 new communication and power rooms when the new line is finished.
