Jennifer Lopez Takes TikTok Challenge Replicating Popular Dances From App

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has accepted a TikTok challenge proposed by TV host Jimmy Fallon and replicated popular dances from the app.
According to the challenge's rules, the participants - Lopez and Fallon - had to replicate moves after watching the original dances only once.
No wonder, but Lopez, who takes to such activities like a duck to water, didn't find it very difficult to repeat the moves; the same cannot be said for Jimmy Fallon, however, who had a little bit of trouble doing this.
