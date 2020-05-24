Grab and Run: Hyena Spotted Stealing Prey Out of Python's Mouth - Video

An amazing incident has been caught on camera in Kruger National Park, one of Africa's largest wildlife reserves, situated in the Republic of South Africa.
Trail guide Jason Juber caught on camera the moment when a hyena steals a catch from a python.
The footage shows a hyena sniffing around and slowly crawling towards the snake and its prey. Then, the hyena pulls the corpse, which appears to be an impala, out of the snake's grasp and runs away.
“I spotted a hyena with his nose right to the ground, searching an open area. He seemed to be very interested in whatever it is he got a scent of and kept scouting the area for a while. Upon further inspection, the hyena found an African Rock Python wrapped around a young impala!” Jason said, commenting on his video.
