11:01 GMT24 May 2020
    Actress and activist Alyssa Milano joins supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment

    Alyssa Milano Ridiculed for Wearing Knitted See-Through Mask With 'Invisible' Carbon Filter

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Actress-turned social activist Alyssa Milano is not new to social media spats, however this time, rather uniquely, she ended up in netizens’ crosshairs because of a tiny - but vital - accessory.

    Alyssa Milano has posted a snapshot of her family before a joint outing, and it all would have gone smoothly, but for her face mask, which turned out to be crocheted, and, expectedly, see-through.

    Internet users instantly picked up on this small detail, taking note of the mask's style, remarking that the rest of the family rightly opted for more conventional material.

    “So knitted face mask [sic] are going to protect you from COVID-19 Alyssa Milano you are a special kind of stupid #alyssamilano", one fumed, with another weighing in:

    “Haven't had a chance to pick up a mask but looks like this will do…..", the user wrote provocatively posting a picture of himself with a metal sieve pressed against his face.

    Milano wasted no time attempting to hit back at the openly laughing netizens, justifying her choice:

    “A**holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe", she wrote, but most seemed to be unconvinced.

    “Prove it", one wrote, with another stressing he can see flesh rather than a whitish filter underneath the mask.

    “There is zero filter in that. We can see through it you dunce", a third wrote.

    “It's a special invisible filter", one Twitterian assumed.

    “Circular firing squad: I can't believe @Alyssa_Milano wore that mask", another posted adding a picture of giggling “Trump Republicans”:

    “A knit mask is the perfect metaphor for Dems: performative and ineffective", one remarked.

    “Will someone send @alyssamilano a REAL MASK?", another asked if someone would volunteer to.

    According to fresh John Hopkins University statistics, the US, which has started to gradually lift lockdown limitations, has seen over 1.62 million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, topping the list in terms of numbers.

    While some states have actively gone down the path of easing lockdowns, major CDC instructions for citizens remain in place, namely appropriate 6-foot social distancing and wearing face masks or respirators. Maintaining the social distancing rule "remains important to slowing the spread of the virus", the department stated on its website, adding that handmade masks crafted from household items, "from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure".

    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, Alyssa Milano, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

