Alyssa Milano Ridiculed for Wearing Knitted See-Through Mask With 'Invisible' Carbon Filter

Actress-turned social activist Alyssa Milano is not new to social media spats, however this time, rather uniquely, she ended up in netizens’ crosshairs because of a tiny - but vital - accessory.

Alyssa Milano has posted a snapshot of her family before a joint outing, and it all would have gone smoothly, but for her face mask, which turned out to be crocheted, and, expectedly, see-through.

Internet users instantly picked up on this small detail, taking note of the mask's style, remarking that the rest of the family rightly opted for more conventional material.

“So knitted face mask [sic] are going to protect you from COVID-19 Alyssa Milano you are a special kind of stupid #alyssamilano", one fumed, with another weighing in:

“Haven't had a chance to pick up a mask but looks like this will do…..", the user wrote provocatively posting a picture of himself with a metal sieve pressed against his face.

Milano wasted no time attempting to hit back at the openly laughing netizens, justifying her choice:

“A**holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe", she wrote, but most seemed to be unconvinced.

“Prove it", one wrote, with another stressing he can see flesh rather than a whitish filter underneath the mask.

Can you show how they slot into the knitted mask?



Having trouble visualizing that. — Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) May 23, 2020

“There is zero filter in that. We can see through it you dunce", a third wrote.

“It's a special invisible filter", one Twitterian assumed.

Is there a crocheted pocket to add that filter? Cause I don’t see white in that hole... I see FLESH pic.twitter.com/9E03cJepsc — Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) May 23, 2020

she would post a picture of the inside if it truly had a filter



she didn't, so there is none — Phenix_0 (@jonhannus) May 24, 2020

“Circular firing squad: I can't believe @Alyssa_Milano wore that mask", another posted adding a picture of giggling “Trump Republicans”:

Circular firing squad: I can’t believe @Alyssa_Milano wore that mask.



Trump Republicans: pic.twitter.com/3fRmvArQKL — Erick Sanchez 🧢 (@erickmsanchez) May 24, 2020

“A knit mask is the perfect metaphor for Dems: performative and ineffective", one remarked.

“Will someone send @alyssamilano a REAL MASK?", another asked if someone would volunteer to.

According to fresh John Hopkins University statistics, the US, which has started to gradually lift lockdown limitations, has seen over 1.62 million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, topping the list in terms of numbers.

While some states have actively gone down the path of easing lockdowns, major CDC instructions for citizens remain in place, namely appropriate 6-foot social distancing and wearing face masks or respirators. Maintaining the social distancing rule "remains important to slowing the spread of the virus", the department stated on its website, adding that handmade masks crafted from household items, "from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure".