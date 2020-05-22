JK Rowling Reveals the Truth Around 'Harry Potter's Birthplace'

Joanne Rowling has revealed where she started writing the Harry Potter books.
Rowling said that while it is true that she used to write the book at the Elephant House Cafe in Edinburgh, the very first words of the fantasy novel were written in an apartment she rented in London.
The author shared a photo of Potter's "birthplace" on Twitter.
This is the true birthplace of Harry Potter, if you define 'birthplace' as the spot where I put pen to paper for the first time.* I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction. pic.twitter.com/HVORnPVboK— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020
Rowling added: "[But] If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train."
The author's revelation has prompted a reaction from Harry Potter's fans.
Suspect that with one tweet you have just increased the asking price of those flats that are for sale in the photo.— James O'Malley (@Psythor) May 21, 2020
You've just doubled the price of those flats.— Helenope (@HelenMilburn) May 21, 2020
And the value of that flat has just quadrupled. 🤔— Darren Roberts🏴 (@RealDarrenRob) May 21, 2020
Damn I spent money wrongly but I admit that The elephant house has the best brownie 😂 pic.twitter.com/24cM1yq40K— Nati Beroiz (@natiberoiz) May 21, 2020
