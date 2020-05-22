First Photo of Trump Wearing Protective Face Mask Emerges on Web, Despite His Reluctance

During a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan that had been reconditioned to manufacture desperately needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients, Trump admitted to having worn a face mask, but demanded that he not be photographed wearing it.
"I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it", he told reporters.
Someone nonetheless gained that pleasure, apparently taking a picture without the president's knowledge. The first photographic evidence that POTUS wore a mask immediately caused Twitterati to offer an opinion, with many pondering what will happen when Trump sees the photo he was so reluctant to have.
Someone got a picture of Trump wearing a mask. Make sure not to retweet this, Trump might see it. pic.twitter.com/xWtPNVHR6F— Blue Wave (@BlueWaveIsHere) May 22, 2020
Many people liked Trump's epidemiologically required accessoire.
Right! Less talking..— Enough is Enough 🇺🇸🌎 (@rmitchell809) May 22, 2020
It makes him look so much younger. 🥴— Ginmato (@Ginmato) May 22, 2020
This looks like Madame Tussaud’s Museum of Presidents Wearing Masks.— Triple Meat (@JohnWal90456302) May 22, 2020
Some noticed a few lovely cinematic parallels in the image.
Everyone should #WearAMask in congested places. That being said . . . pic.twitter.com/mAepy46wzr— Opt 2 Mystic 2 A Fault (@CzarchasmE) May 22, 2020
Well Clarice, have the lambs stopped screaming?— Frank Polek (@fpolek) May 22, 2020
It turned out that not everyone agrees with Trump's fear that the mask would affect his image as a leader.
Finally, something "responsible" and "positive" that he is doing! Only took 3.5 years !!— KathieIsBack🆘 (@is_kathie) May 22, 2020
I would think more of him if we wore it in public but that is still a pretty low bar !!
His base insists wearing a mask makes you a sheep so he doesn’t want them to think he is weak. And he doesn’t want to show he gave into “that woman from Michigan”— LD (@DeepSJ408) May 22, 2020
