Amber Heard Tells Fans About Her 'Love Affair' During Quarantine

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, actress Amber Heard shared a photo of her doing some cooking.
"The love affair with my cast iron skillet continues..." the actress wrote.
However, comments below her post were turned off probably in order to avoid hate from the fans of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star married Heard in 2015 but 15 months later the actress filed for divorce. She accused Depp of physical abuse, an accusation which the actor strongly denied. He said that Heard's words were aimed at advancing her career and added that photos of her injuries were fake. Depp said that he himself was a victim of domestic violence.
In addition to that, the Daily Mail leaked audiotapes where Heard admitted to hitting Depp and "smashing a door" into his head. After the publication, Depp's fans demanded justice for the actor, claiming that his career was ruined by his ex-wife.
