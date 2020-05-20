Boris Johnson Spotted in Public Amid Social Media Frenzy Over His Whereabouts

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally appeared in public after keeping a low profile for several days, the Daily Mirror reports.
According to the newspaper, Johnson has been out of sight since his appearance at Prime Minister's Questions a week ago, finally emerging on 20 May when he “reappeared to go on a run”.
The prime minister's emergence comes as speculations about his whereabouts became a hot topic on social media, with Twitter users coining a hashtag #WhereIsJohnson.
Missing. Westminster area. 55 year old man. Blond needlessly ruffled hair, stocky build, often appears befuddled and can quote classical literature of questionable accuracy.#WhereIsJohnson #WhereIsBoris— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) May 20, 2020
Find Boris? Extra points if you can see Gove as well? #WhereIsBoris #WhereIsJohnson pic.twitter.com/HwaytBuQx9— Justin (@just808) May 20, 2020
Everyone asking #WhereIsJohnson maybe he's planning his day trips, tennis games & fishing over the recess week Parl will be on holiday. But more seriously, if he is understandably still recovering from #Covid_19 , the question is why is he running our country in a #pandemic? pic.twitter.com/HufiaQp9Zd— Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) May 20, 2020
And there also seemed to be no shortage of social media users who used the hashtag to berate Johnson over his statesmanship during the coronavirus crisis.
Having brought the country to its knees, by destroying the economy, tearing up trade deals, stripping away our rights and actively encouraging a virus to kill tens of thousands. I'm sure the Tories need a two-week break! It must be exhausting! #Tories #WhereIsJohnson— JohnMartin🔶#FBPE🎪 (@its_johnmartin) May 20, 2020
Are you happy with your leader or are you now embarrassed you gave him your vote, I bet most Tory voters are now claiming they didn’t vote for this absolute goon. #WhereIsJohnson pic.twitter.com/PmJr0ZgOjJ— Doggy (@Doggy71952673) May 20, 2020
#WhereIsJohnson The country needs a leader not a coward. pic.twitter.com/jlkzqCLbZf— Bal Sahota (@Unbreak_a_Bal) May 20, 2020
My son, an A&E doctor, has had all leave cancelled, as parliament goes on a two week recess and Boris Johnson appears to be on holiday. Public schools return in Sept, and state schools in a week. Anyone out there who still believes we are all in this together? #WhereIsJohnson— Loveday green (@allgreeny) May 20, 2020
