‘Aliens Attacked?’ Netizens Baffled as Mysterious Loud Boom Rocks India's Tech City #Bangalore

Memes travelled faster than the news, as bewildered residents of Bangalore voiced concerns over the mysterious noise they heard on Wednesday afternoon. Videos of the incident flooded social media in which at least more than one loud “explosion” was heard.
What the hell was that ?— Nitesh Solanky (@niteshsolanky) May 20, 2020
A. Mirage 2000
B. Earthquake
C. Alien Landing
D. Mark Henry Fart#earthquake #bangaloreboom #alien #bangalore #BOOM pic.twitter.com/bXZ2iy0Ups
#Bangalore is it??? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/egK9QADhzl— Er.Keshav Thakur (@tweetiamkeshav) May 20, 2020
Stating no damage has been reported in the city, the local Police chief, said he were trying to ascertain the source of noise while the air force has been contacted to ascertain if a plane had caused it.
The incident led to an avalanche of reactions on Twitter, with #Bangalore trending. Several made fun of the incident and shared memes claiiming the country is under attack from aliens.
People hearing loud bang in #Bangalore, come out and see aliens have attacked. pic.twitter.com/VwrGvGV44O— SAUMYA JOSHI 🦅 (@somi2705) May 20, 2020
Alien taking off from Bengaluru Airport !— The Drifter's Life (@thedrifterlive) May 20, 2020
#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/oJpAvSbF3c
#Bangalore it could be😂 pic.twitter.com/yS2BDtZgTX— Kyunbhai (@kyunbhaee) May 20, 2020
#Bangalore— ՏԵɿԲʅeՐ🚬 (@IamYourfanBabe) May 20, 2020
We bangaloreans right now😵 pic.twitter.com/y5HUkos2GL
#Bangalore— hemanth_gowda (@_hemanth_gowda) May 20, 2020
Mirage 2000 crossed the sound barrier...
People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore 😂 #Bangalore#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/BqJnEhDUC4
Some suspected it to be the effect of super cyclone Aphamn, which is expected to make landfall on India’s eastern coast today.
Reports of an earthquake were dismissed by the state's disaster management centre. “The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise,” Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) confirmed.
