17:42 GMT19 May 2020
    JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at an event at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016

    JP Morgan Billionaire Torn to Shreds on Twitter Over Call for Fairer Post-COVID-19 World

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez/File Photo
    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made headlines and raised eyebrows on Tuesday after penning a memo ahead of his megabank’s annual shareholder meeting in which he suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to create an economy with more fairness and opportunities for all.

    Not everyone is buying billionaire banker Jamie Dimon’s calls for the United States to use the coronavirus crisis as “a catalyst to rebuild an economy that creates and sustains opportunity for dramatically more people, especially those who have been left behind for too long.”

    In a letter to shareholders published Tuesday, the 64-year-old executive, a lifelong banker who has an estimated personal net worth of $1.3 billion, suggested that “the last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge.”

    “This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years,” Dimon stressed.

    The reason for Dimon’s appeal is not entirely clear. It is known that the JPMorgan Chase CEO’s name has been mentioned for the post of treasury secretary in presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, should Biden win the presidency.

    Whatever the motivation, online, commentators didn’t buy Dimon’s sincerity, pointing to his less than stellar record as a banker, including nearly 50 alleged violations of banking and securities regulations attributed to his bank since 2010, as well as allegations of bribing Chinese officials by hiring their relatives, and taking advantage of a generous bailout of the US financial system in 2008. JPMorgan was also fined $13 billion for bad mortgages which helped cause the 2008 recession in the first place.

    “Billionaire Jamie Dimon has: bribed officials, illegally foreclosed on servicemembers, engaged in mortgage fraud, refuses to pay his front line employees a living wage, and still got a $416 billion taxpayer bailout. Maybe instead of lecturing us, he should lead by example for once,” candidate for congress Qasim Rashid tweeted.

    “I am heartened to see that, after a year of thinking about it, @jpmorgan CEO Jamie Dimon agrees that workers at his company shouldn’t go hungry while he makes $31 million a year,” Congresswoman Katie Porte, who famously grilled Dimon on the subject in 2019, noted.

    “Thinking about Jamie Dimon reminds me that we need to break up the big banks,” anti-monopoly and anti-corruption activist Zephyr Teachout added.

    Others made similar comments, asking whether Dimon would be willing to give away his money “to make things more ‘inclusive’,” or suggesting the businessman had ulterior motives, including possible political ambitions.

    Defenders of Dimon, who were few and far between, suggested that his message, not the source, is what’s important.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
