JP Morgan Billionaire Torn to Shreds on Twitter Over Call for Fairer Post-COVID-19 World

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made headlines and raised eyebrows on Tuesday after penning a memo ahead of his megabank’s annual shareholder meeting in which he suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to create an economy with more fairness and opportunities for all.

Not everyone is buying billionaire banker Jamie Dimon’s calls for the United States to use the coronavirus crisis as “a catalyst to rebuild an economy that creates and sustains opportunity for dramatically more people, especially those who have been left behind for too long.”

In a letter to shareholders published Tuesday, the 64-year-old executive, a lifelong banker who has an estimated personal net worth of $1.3 billion, suggested that “the last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge.”

“This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years,” Dimon stressed.

The reason for Dimon’s appeal is not entirely clear. It is known that the JPMorgan Chase CEO’s name has been mentioned for the post of treasury secretary in presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, should Biden win the presidency.

Whatever the motivation, online, commentators didn’t buy Dimon’s sincerity, pointing to his less than stellar record as a banker, including nearly 50 alleged violations of banking and securities regulations attributed to his bank since 2010, as well as allegations of bribing Chinese officials by hiring their relatives, and taking advantage of a generous bailout of the US financial system in 2008. JPMorgan was also fined $13 billion for bad mortgages which helped cause the 2008 recession in the first place.

“Billionaire Jamie Dimon has: bribed officials, illegally foreclosed on servicemembers, engaged in mortgage fraud, refuses to pay his front line employees a living wage, and still got a $416 billion taxpayer bailout. Maybe instead of lecturing us, he should lead by example for once,” candidate for congress Qasim Rashid tweeted.

