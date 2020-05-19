Netizens Mock Pakistan PM as Govt' Website Reads ‘Hot' Fever to be a COVID-19 Symptom

A Pakistan government website, dedicated to Covid-19, is being derided by netizens of the country for the display of "poor English" skills on a public portal.
While listing out the causes of Coronavirus disease, the government website mentioned “hot fever” as a coronavirus symptom - fever cannot be categorized as hot and cold - and failing to clearly convey COVID-19 symptoms with lucidity.
The website wanted to inform the people about the symptoms of coronavirus, mentioned by WHO as high fever, sore throat and shortness of breath among others.
Govt of Pakistan can't even get the symptoms right on its main portal and we expect of them to lead the fight against Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/agKwOPvMVu— Fatah (@fatah_pak) May 18, 2020
He should be nominated for noble prize who put this idea of ‘Hot Fever’🤣🤣— Ahtsham Ijaz Bhalli 🇺🇸🇵🇰 (@AhtshamIjaz3) May 18, 2020
Netizens not only mocked the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government with sarcastic Tweets but also raised concerns over the efficacy of the professionals and experts in the country.
Look at the seriousness of Federal Govt of Pakistan, Kn official Website, there is a Hot Fever in graphics... What else they will do with citizens, If experts & professionals doesn't know fever already would be hot.#COVIDisAPandemic pic.twitter.com/siOR5qN9BD— Khaleek Kohistani (@KohistaniKhalik) May 18, 2020
Lol, Hot Fever ?— Khaleek Kohistani (@KohistaniKhalik) May 18, 2020
Government of Pakistan official Website graphics says it all.@imran_sidra have some glance on Hot Fever....#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KEgWCTToJ4
On 18 May, Twitter went down across Pakistan for unspecified reasons. Several people, however, accessed the site through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and accused the government of disrupting the social media platform.
