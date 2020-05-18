Matrix Creator Lilly Wachovsky Drops F-bomb on Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for Using Red Pill Meme

Matrix creator Lilly Wachovsky became incensed with Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for using the red pill meme, referencing the film. In an obscene response, the filmmaker slammed both and then proceeded to share a link to an LGBTQ social service.
Fuck both of you— Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020
Support @BSAllianceChi if you can. https://t.co/rrDPOaaYED— Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020
While many people were wondering what the billionaire meant by his tweet, guessing if it's a political statement or just a joke, Wachovsky simply dropped an f-bomb on both Musk and Ivanka.
