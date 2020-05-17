Almost 30-Foot-Long Monster Shark Shows Up Off Spanish Beach - Video

A gigantic 26ft long basking shark was spotted Sunday in the waters off a Spanish fishing village and popular (at least before the global COVID-19 quarantine) tourist destination - La Mamola, in the easternmost part of the Costa Tropical.
The authorities promptly issued their standard guidelines to pleasure boats to stay away from the spot, although basking sharks are not known to have bitten humans, despite their menacing appearance.
Civil Guard officers released footage of the giant creature near their boat, less than 400m from the beach, after warning kayakers and other water sports enthusiasts.
This comes after another shark, measured to be around 13ft long, was filmed gliding calmly through the water right in the vicinity, within a 20-minute drive from La Mamola, only two weeks ago with its typical fin showing.
Basking sharks are considered to be the second largest sharks alive, only surpassed by whale sharks.
