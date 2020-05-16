Greta Thunberg Jeered at as She Stars as Psychic Warning of Climate Apocalypse in Pearl Jam Clip

The teenage eco warrior appears in the intentionally blurry music video as a fairy tale-like fortune teller conveying the right “emotion", as the director put it.

Greta Thunberg has been picked to star in a new music video for Pearl Jam's environmental doom tune “Retrograde", with the prominent teenage climate alarmist playing a fortune teller who warns of imminent climate disasters, the video's director revealed.

Speaking to Variety, the video's director Josh Wakely confirmed that the psychic was in fact Swedish teenager Thunberg. Wakely added that the band had planned to film live footage but were forced to scrap the plans due to the raging coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown.

"Something Pearl Jam has done so extraordinarily well for 30 years is to speak truth to power and fire warning shots", he said.

"Several other Gigaton songs spoke to me, but this one kept me up at night".

Wakely noted he had chosen Thunberg because her presence helped render the necessary “emotion” in what has been conceived as a provocative promo video, dubbing her “an absolute stone-cold hero” for her relentless climate change struggle.

The animated music video shows a man visit a fortune-teller, Greta Thunberg, who presents him with a crystal ball. As the man gazes into it, he witnesses melting glaciers and devastating floods hitting Manhattan, Paris, Seattle, and London, while wildfires continue to devour Australia.

On seeing the link to the new clip, Twitterians could barely resist their emotions, having a hearty laugh at what they regard as the obvious pick:

“GMFB!”, one exclaimed, whereas another took a direct dig at the author of the idea:

“One more reason I think Pearl Jam is overrated and sucks", the user stated.

“LOL, I can't even…”, a third appeared to be unable to complete their comment, with a host of others reacting similarly to the "leftist morons":

😂😂 Well we all know Pearl Jam is a Leftist hypoctire [sic] Band who sings about why they love Communism (but Never had the balls to live under it) So of course they would promote a delusional child with "Global Warming" propaganda. SING IT LAME MORONS!! 😂 https://t.co/l1bkQbB2WJ — BettyMowery2.0 (@0Bettymowery2) May 15, 2020