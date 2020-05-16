Priyanka Chopra 'Gets Her Freak On', Sways Into Weekend Dancing in Bathrobe

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra glided into the weekend in a fun mood, just like the rest of the world locked down at home. She shared a candid, behind-the-scenes video from a recent photoshoot for British magazine, Tatler.
The Indian beauty can be seen grooving to rapper Missy Elliott's hit Get Ur Freak On in a bathrobe and sporting a vintage hairdo for the shoot.
Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @MissyElliott BTS with @Tatlermagazine pic.twitter.com/A93rD77uPD— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 15, 2020
