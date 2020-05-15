‘Rockstar’ Cop Plays Guitar to Enthrall People Amid Coronavirus Gloom in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

A police officer from India’s Jammu and Kashmir has become a viral sensation for playing guitar on a railway station to entertain passengers amid the gloom surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video, being widely shared on social media, shows an Indian cop singing a popular Bollywood song to give relieve migrants entering the state after a long journey.
SDPO east Jammu singing #railway station @jammu for passengers of first train out of jammu during #covid— Mukesh Singh (@mukesh_ips_jk) May 14, 2020
@JmuKmrPolice @igpjmu pic.twitter.com/adggPJ3kMs
