Biden's 'COVID-19 Cost Us More Than 85,000 Jobs, Millions of Lives' Remarks Ignite Twitter

US President Trump has repeatedly hit out at Joe Biden over the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee’s slips of the tongue, insisting that he is mentally unfit to hold office.

Presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has prompted a Twitter uproar after incorrectly stating the US coronavirus death toll and the number of those who have become unemployed due to the disease.

“We're […] in the middle of a [COVID-19] pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people. Millions of people. Millions of jobs. You know, and we're in a position where, you know we just got new unemployment insurance, this morning, uh, numbers — 36.5 million claims since this crisis began”, Biden asserted during a virtual roundtable on Thursday.

In reality, Johns Hopkins University info indicates that there are about 85,000 fatalities from the coronavirus in the US, where approximately 36.5 million people have already lost their jobs because of the outbreak.

Most netizens immediately pointed the finger at Biden over what one user slammed as “dreadful” remarks, with another netizen arguing that “this guy cannot become president”.

😂😂😂😂I’m sorry but how is someone like this electable as President? — WNY Royal 👑 (@wcny228) May 14, 2020

Omgggggg this is beyond dreadful!!!!

Drop out!!! Cringeeeeeeee 😖 — DJ (@d7cam) May 15, 2020

Ok..I’m not a Biden supporter but this is getting really bad. If this was a once in awhile thing one could overlook it. But it happens every time he’s speaking. It’s honestly just sad to witness. — LYNN 🌴 (@Chellie910) May 15, 2020

He is an absolute JOKE & this is proof of it. Way to focus on the wrong issue & the number wrong too. This is why nobody likes or trusts him.



The DNC is committing suicide. They are an enemy of the people because if they really cared, they would do better. — insert internet name (@StatusMessage) May 14, 2020

This guy cannot become president. pic.twitter.com/aFaCMMeNwv — Against All Odds🍹⭐⭐⭐ (@MikeJBarnes) May 15, 2020

OMG. This is just painful to watch, it does look like you made it out of the basement though. Shame on you Jill and Biden family. Joe needs help. — Joe DiZio (@DizioJoe) May 14, 2020

Wut? 🤔



Time to cut to the chase. Dems know Joe is losing it. And we know that they know he’s losing it.



But they have to keep playing dumb about it because they’re stuck with him. https://t.co/0xZyxzqjSa — David Henry (@imau2fan) May 15, 2020

“He is an absolute joke and this is proof of it. Way to focus on the wrong issue and the number wrong too. This is why nobody likes or trusts him”, one more user wrote.

One netizen, however, stood up for Biden, claiming that all this was just a “verbal gaffe”.

It's a simple verbal gaffe. Trump's 'mistakes' costs us 85k lives and rising. — Randy (@RandySF45) May 14, 2020

US President Trump has, for his part, consistently blamed Biden for his slips of the tongue, claiming that he should not be president due to alleged mental problems.

Biden remains the presumptive presidential hopeful to challenge incumbent Trump in the 3 November elections, after Senator Bernie Sanders wrapped up his bid for the Democratic Party's nomination in April.