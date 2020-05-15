Bella Thorne Wows Fans With Brand New Hair Colour in Set of Fresh Quarantine Shots

Former Disney star Bella Thorne has racked up over 100,000 likes in under 15 minutes today, taking to Instagram to post a new look, and, asking for her fans’ feedback, to their visible joy.
"New hair, thoughts?? E girl ???" the 22-year-old actress and singer posted with a couple of emojis, inviting many of her roughly 23 million-strong army of subscribers to share what they think.
Given that the demonstration of new blonde locks proved to be no less smoking hot than the shows she previously performed during her self-isolation, a wave of thumbs-up comments didn’t come as a big surprise.
“100% would smash", one posted below the makeshift photoshoot featuring Thorne in her trademark makeup-free style looking fresh-faced and relaxed as she rocked a simple black t-shirt and a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes, putting her legs on show.
“Loveeeeee", a second posted, with many more applauding the pics - including "The Simple Life" star Paris Hilton among thousands of others.
“Always gorg. But im biased for the red or green", another opined.
“Ayyyyyyyy", a different chimed in posting a burning fire emoji.
Thorne, largely cooped up inside her California estate due to the coronavirus threat, is frequently reported to indulge in some pandemic-inspired entertainment stunts - for instance, a drive-by B-day for her close pal, model Ruby Rose, with the guests successfully accomplishing social distancing rules.
The Life of a Wannabe Mogul creator also recently launched a $10,000 cash giveaway, in addition to a parade of saucy lockdown updates on her Instagram, including a promo proving very NSFW as it featured Bella in a lesbian makeout session amid topless women as part of an advert for Thorne’s new TV series "Paradise City".
