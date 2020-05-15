'Illegal Immigrants' are Welcome: Elephant Herd Enters India Crossing Bangladesh Border - Video

A herd of elephants was warmly welcomed by social media users after a video clip of them breaking open a fence and walking through it into India from Bangladesh went viral on Twitter.
The incident even melted the hearts of troops deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya to keep a strict vigil on trespassers. All they did was to watch them while filming the video.
At least a dozen elephants entered India through the forest spread between the two countries in the Garo Hill region.
At a border fence near #Bangladesh apparently .— Ninjamonkey (@Aryanwarlord) May 14, 2020
Friendlies crossing illegally 🤪@ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/NzqFQa5rts
All comments
Show new comments (0)