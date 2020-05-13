Ex-Pageant Crowned Actress Gives Killer Spanish Dance Performance to Bollywood Beats - Video

Dressed in red, resembling a traditional Flamenco dancer’s frilly outfit, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shared the video of her Spanish dance performance with a Bollywood twist.
Urvashi aced the Flamenco dance on Bollywood’s blockbuster “The Humma Song” by impressive use of her arms and rhythmic stamping of the feet.
She shared the throwback video on Instagram, explaining: “Flamenco in its strictest sense, is an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain in the autonomous community of Andalusia and Murcia..”
#Tb me performing my ultimate favourite Spanish dance form “FLAMENCO”. Thanks for all your love 🌹I LOVE YOU GUYS🍒 Flamenco in its strictest sense, is an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain in the autonomous community of Andalusia and Murcia. In a wider sense, the term is used to refer to a variety of Spanish musical styles. The oldest record of flamenco music dates to 1774 in the book Las Cartas Marruecas by José Cadalso (Akombo 2016, 240–241). Flamenco has been influenced by and associated with the Romani people in Spain; however, its origin and style are uniquely Andalusian (Hayes 2009, 31–37). #love #UrvashiRautela #Flamenco #dance
