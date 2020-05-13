Time to Take a Leap in Life? Big Cat Shows How to Do It Right - Video

A video of an identified animal from the cat family is winning hearts on Twitter with its great leap. In the video, the big cat is seen crossing a bridge and jumping off it again where there is a gap.
A social media user, who shared the clip, suggested that people should follow the example of the animal, and "take a big leap" in life when the time comes.
In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat. Via Digvijay Singh Khati Sir pic.twitter.com/JfDZJFGcAq— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 13, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)