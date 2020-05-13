A Push is All We Need! Baby Elephant’s Relentless Effort Inspires Netizens – Video

A video is making the rounds on Twitter where a baby elephant is relentlessly attempting to get out of a drain. After seeing him trying his hardest, an adult elephant comes down the drain and helps by giving him a push.
This is how we will get out this pandemic. #Together. pic.twitter.com/A98CLqiFpn— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 12, 2020
Netizens under lockdown are drawing inspiration from the video and are hoping for a push which will get the world out of the pandemic and global lockdown.
