'Absolutely Destroy You in Grappling'. Nurmagomedov Sends McGregor on a Trip Down Memory Lane

UFC star and reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has stepped forward to give a piece of his mind via Twitter to his old rival Conor McGregor after the latter dissed him online.
In an earlier tweet, Conor urged another MMA fighter Justin Gaethje to fight him rather than Khabib (whom Justin can now apparently challenge for the champion's title), offering a rather unflattering description of Nurmagomedov as "a man that hugs legs".
"Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk?", Khabib inquired in response. "Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. Last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’".
Many social media users were also quick to recall exactly how the fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov ended.
