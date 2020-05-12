Elon Musk Stirs Up Online Crowd With 'Kylie Jenner Pregnancy' Meme

It appears that SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who seems to have something of a penchant for posting peculiar and cryptic tweets, has once again given his sizeable social media something to amuse themselves with, posting a meme made out of Kylie Jenner's documentary about her pregnancy (which has provided quite a lot of meme material since its release two years ago, as Harper's Bazaar previously pointed out).
"That's pretty much what happened", Musk simply wrote in the caption, seemingly letting his audience figure out the meaning of his message by themselves.
That’s pretty much what happened pic.twitter.com/5Enzgt20q7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2020
Many social media users seemed to take Musk's move in their stride, responding with memes of their own.
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
Some, however, appeared to suggest to Elon that perhaps he should take a break from tweeting.
me explaining to you why you should stop tweeting pic.twitter.com/pNbmK8iyfl— 〈 Berger | Dillon 〉 (@InertialObservr) May 12, 2020
Go to bed Musk pic.twitter.com/CHTPAmdya0— 🦉🍂🦔 (@olivtheowl) May 12, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)