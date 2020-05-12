Former Disney Star Bella Thorne Marks 'Hard Times' With Braless Instagram Giveaway

Help may have just come from the least expected place as Disney childhood star and Insta diva Bella Thorne decided to cheer her 22.9 million fan base with some financial stimulus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress and singer Bella Thorne ditched her bra this weekend to advertise a $10,000 Instagram giveaway in a bid to help her followers with a cash infusion during the health crisis.

“Given the hard times with COVID-19 I have decided to partner with my friends at HighKey for a $10,000 giveaway,” the socialite announced in the video.

Covering her attention-grabbing curves with nothing but a cropped one-shouldered top, the Midnight Sun star teased the audience with some ready-to-give $100 bills in her hand, while calling upon everybody to take part in the quest as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old celebrity then reiterated her call in the next, not less tempting makeup-free post, as she flaunted her perfectly tanned belly in a mirror selfie. The pic landed more than 548 thousand likes in just a few days, although it’s unlikely that all of the admirers took part in the Insta giveaway in the end.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 10 Май 2020 в 12:01 PDT

Thorne herself was undergoing the “hard times” in her California mansion being separated from her pop star boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, who was spending the lockdown in his native Italy. The actress recently set social media on fire, while prompting speculations about the couple’s immanent breakup, after the actress tweeted last week that she was “done with this dating s**t” and just wanted a girlfriend. Meanwhile, her followers just wanted some cash.