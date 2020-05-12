Unadulterated Adultery: Extramarital App Hits 1 Million Milestone in India amid Lockdown Gloom

New Delhi (Sputnik): When there is a will there is a way. The saying perfectly sums up the attitude of unfaithful partners across India who are seeking some extra excitement amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to extramarital dating website Gleeden.

Discreet extramarital dating app Gleeden on Monday announced it had hit the milestone of 1 million users in India, as the country remains under a strict lockdown.

The app, which caters to married individuals between the ages of 34 and 49, has also recorded a huge surge in women subscribers.

"We are proud and humbled by Gleeden’s performance in India. What is even more pleasing is the rise in the women user base in the country. Gleeden has always strived to be a platform that wishes to comfort women who are strangled in unwanted relationships..,” said Ms. Solene Paillet, Marketing Director of Gleeden.

One recent survey by the app found that 48.1% people believe that it is possible to fall in love with two different people at the same time while 44.5% were against it.

“Among the cities, Delhi holds the highest percentage of people who voted in affirmation to the question with 57.7% followed by Ahmedabad at 48.7% and Mumbai at 48.5%,” said Paillet.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager for India stated that online affairs are the safest choice for those people who are seeking a distraction from their everyday life, especially after two months of enforced cohabitation with their spouses.

The app which is run by a team of 20 women, is free for female subscribers. It has five million subscribers worldwide - mostly in France.