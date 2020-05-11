Enigmatic Sea Beast's Corpse With 'Teeth on Its Tail' Found on a Beach in England

A peculiar discovery was recently made by a couple taking a stroll along the beach in Brighton, England, as they stumbled upon the remains of a rather bizarre-looking creature, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, the creature had "a pink and grey colouring on its head, black eyes, white lumps on its body, and a long spiny tail" with "teethlike protrusions".
Mysterious sea creature 'with teeth on tail' spotted on beach in baffling video https://t.co/m5wEMdRC1n pic.twitter.com/4P3JWVoVPG— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 10, 2020
As Leah Dennison, the lady who made the find, explained, she and her partner spotted the carcass “on the beach near Shoreham harbour" while taking their "daily exercise walk".
"We had no idea what it was, so took a video of the skeleton to show our friends and get someone to identify it", she said. "It looked like it had teeth on its tail, it’s bonkers!"
Leah also noted that someone told them the creature in question might've been a thornback ray, which the newspaper describes as "the most commonly encountered ray around the British Isles".
