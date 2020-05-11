Watchdogs 'From Black Mirror' Urge People to Maintain Social Distancing in Singapore

If you are a fan of dystopian fiction, then you may never want to go back outside once you see the robot watchdog in Singapore that looks exactly like the dog robots from Black Mirror.

Twitter users noticed the brand new tech introduced in Singapore to encourage people to practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The implementation of lovely robots urging people to stay away from each other would cause nothing but joy from how progressive the humanity is, if it were not for its frightful similarity to those from Black Mirror. What are they going to do with those who do not obey?

"Have they not seen Black Mirror?", the netizens questioned.

Singapore officially entering @blackmirror era: A robot dog on patrol to ensure people comply with safe distancing rules.#blackmirror #metalhead #lifeimitatingart pic.twitter.com/Oo4jFEXiLw — Wee Ling Soh (@weelingsoh) May 9, 2020

​Some users were terrified, remembering "the scariest episode" of Black Mirror, where alike-robots hunted people down and shot them with shrapnel that penetrates the skin. Others started preparing for the artificial intelligence revolution. By the way, their name is Spot (it seems like we better remember it).

There's a whole BlackMirror episode about why this is a bad idea pic.twitter.com/sO7PrvGv5Y — Senpai Itu (@ItuLerata_) May 9, 2020

I saw this episode Black Mirror. Don't need it IRL — Thomas Everett (@Brewlord95) May 9, 2020

Go get 'em spot.



Make them your human slaves for the forth-coming robot empire!



(Please remember I was in your side before the revolution started.) — SoDarktheConofMan (@ConofSo) May 9, 2020

too late, Boston Dynamics are already building them. For defense dept and other areas like ports, docks, airports, transportation hubs & important landmarks.

I wouldnt be surprised if this was the norm for law enforcement.

We are in 2020, the future is here

terminators are coming — Twsted TV (@TwstedTV) May 9, 2020

​Some suggested a friendlier version of a robodog that does not remind the awful watchdogs from the famous Netflix dystopia.

The robot dog needs to look more like a dog please! pic.twitter.com/6Fso3lRPig — Dr. Rebecca Brassington (@RBrassingtonMD) May 9, 2020

​Black Mirror is a famous dystopian TV show from Netflix, and the similar robodogs appeared in the post-apocalyptic black and white episode "Metalhead" - the shortest in the series. The episode ponders the possibility of AI control over humanity, as does the entire show.